Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of Shiva Rajkumar, is making her debut as a film producer with Shri Mutthu Cine Service's first feature film.

By Agency News Desk

Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of Shiva Rajkumar, is making her debut as a film producer with Shri Mutthu Cine Service’s first feature film. Hattrick Hero Shiva Rajkumar is known for his support and encouragement for newcomers. Niveditha is also following in the footsteps of her father ‘Shivanna’ by backing a new team of filmmakers.

Geetha Shivarajkumar under Geetha Pictures, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Production are working in the film industry as producers. Now Shivanna’s daughter Niveditha Shivarajkumar is making her debut film under her own production company.

Sri Muthu Cine Services, a production company created to give a platform to young talent and new ideas, is a true labor of love for Niveditha. Having already released a serial and three web series, now Niveditha Shivarajkumar is going to produce a movie under the same banner.

The upcoming film produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar has the talented Vamshi at the helm as director, promising an exciting debut feature for the Shri Mutthu Cine Services.

Charan Raj is composing music while dialogues are written by Raghunath Niduvalli. Jayram is the co-director.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets
