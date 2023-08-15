scorecardresearch
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty sends cute I-Day greetings to fans

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As the nation is celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday, actor Rishab Shetty also celebrated the auspicious day with his family and kids in his own way. 

Despite his fame as a filmmaker and actor, Rishab is known to be a humble and down-to-earth man who loves and respects his country, and celebrates every occasion with his family.

The master storyteller has shown this over and again today by wishing everyone on the special occasion of Independence Day.

Rishab posted two different pictures on his social media account where he is seen celebrating Independence Day.

In the first picture, the ‘Kantara’ star is seen holding India’s flag in his hand and conveying Independence Day wishes to the people, while in the other picture, he presents his kid Ranvit in the uniform of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while in another picture, his daughter Radhya is seen holding the Flag.

He captioned the post as “Happy Independence day to all the people of the state”.

While sharing the other pictures he captioned – “On this 77th Independence Day, Ranvit and Radhya send greetings and smiles your way! Let’s celebrate with pride”.

These pictures are proof that Rishab is a man of values and always celebrates every occasion with his family and has prioritised the nation above everything.

Meanwhile, Rishab is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel of his globally hit ‘Kantara’ in the making.

4
