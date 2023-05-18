scorecardresearch
Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Dr. Karan Ramani shares his experience working as the creative producer of the upcoming Marathi period drama ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Dr. Karan Ramani is quite a known face in the Bollywood entertainment circuit. He has been in the Industry since 2008. He started his career as a talent manager and produced a reality show called ‘Mr and Miss 7 States’ featuring Sonu Sood, Mugdha Godhse, Rohit Khandelwal for MTV. Gradually he proved his creative thinking and execution ability as the creative producer in various music video and feature film projects under the banner of Qureshi Productions private limited.

His expertise is to pick up the right talent for the right project and at the right moment which added a lot of value in every project he executed till date. Few of his well appreciated music video projects are ‘Piya Re Piya’ starring Asim Riaz and Adah Sharma, ‘Mere Sanam’ starring Siddarth Nigam, ‘Tu Mera Misra hai’ starring Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu, ‘Lockdown’ starring Rakhi Sawant, ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’ starring Asim Riaz and Nisha Guragain. Under Dr. Karan Ramani’s supervision just within a year ‘Qureshi Productions’ and their music record label ‘Aatma Music’ became a household name in the field of musical entertainment.

After the successful phase of music video production, gradually Dr. Karan Ramani stepped into the full-length feature film projects as the creative producer. Within a span of 2 years, he has worked as a creative producer in the films like ‘Wo 3 Din’ starring Sanjay Mishra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajesh Sharma in lead roles which is streaming on Amazon Prime, ‘Dehati Disco’ starring Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Few of his upcoming projects are ‘Suswagatam Khushamdeed’ starring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, Kutub Minar starring Karanveer Bohra, Sanjay Mishra and Tridha Chowdhary.

Dr. Karan Ramani always wanted to make it big in the field of creative production. His thought process is to make films which will create some benchmark in the film Industry, which will spread some positive message in our society along with its entertainment value. He was exploring a lot of scripts and stories in recent times and fortunately the idea of making a historical period drama came in his mind.

His love for Marathi Cinema made him create the project in Marathi language and he wanted to make people re-remind of the immense contribution Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji thorough a feature film. Thus, the idea of making ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ started.

The shooting of the film is completed and now under post production phase. The biggest move was this project is to cast the Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji and on-boarding Mahesh Manjrekar Ji as the director. Constant creative brainstorming by Dr. Karan Ramani will definately add a lot of value to the project. As per the progress of the post production jobs, Dr. Ramani is hoping that the film will hit theatres by the end of 2023.

The film has already started creating a lot of hypes among the Marathi cine lovers. The look and feel of Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj Ji already getting a lot of appreciations from various film critics as well. Seeing the buzz around Dr. Karan Ramani is hoping that ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ produced by Qureshi Productions will definitely create a benchmark in the world of Marathi Cinema.

