Karthi complains to AR Rahman, says he stands by composer but events need to be better organised

Tamil actor Karthi was among those who were attending A.R Rahman’s concert in Chennai on September 10, which was a chaotic experience after overcrowding and mismanagement. Since then, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ actor has said that while he stands by the Oscar-winning composer, this event should serve as a sign to organisers to maintain their concerts better.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: “We have known and loved Rahman sir for more than 3 decades now… What happened during the concert was unfortunate. However, knowing sir he would be immensely affected by it.”

The actor added: “My family too was at the concert amid the chaos but I stay with #ARRahman sir and I hope the event organisers take responsibility. I request all the fans to choose love over hate as Rahman sir always gave his love to all. #LoveAboveHate”

In response to the early chaos which ensued in the concert, the organisers have accepted full responsibility, with A.R Rahman also apologising to all those who had bought their tickets, saying that he will ensure that this never happens again.

ACTC Events, who had organised the event, issued an apology tweet saying: “We are grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response and overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success.

“To those unable to attend due to overcrowding, our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and are accountable. We stand with you. #MarakkumaNenjam”

The concert was conducted at Adityaram Palace in Chennai, with nearly 50,000 people attending. The attendees had all complained about the pitiful mismanagement of crowding, complaining to the Academy Award winning musician, with many demanding a refund.

Rahman was earlier scheduled to hold his concert back in July, though heavy rains in the city had made it impossible to hold them. While all tickets were refunded, fans who attended the concert were once again left disappointed.