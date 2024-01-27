Kerala boy excited as ‘The Fable’ is set to premiere at 74th Berlin festival

Fifth standard student Awan Pookot is excited at his home in Kozhikode, eagerly awaiting the premier of Manoj Bajpayee’s film ‘The Fable’, directed by Raam Reddy, at the upcoming 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival in the competitive category of ‘Encounters’.

The film becomes just the second Indian film in the past three decades to make its debut at this festival.

Pookot plays the son of Bajpayee’s character in the film and is delighted that his wait is going to end as it would be screened at the famed festival that begins on February 15.

“Yes, my wait is over and am waiting to see after it has released in Berlin. The shooting was a delightful experience as Bajpayee uncle and Deepak uncle and others was fun to be with,” said Pookot.

The 5th standard student shot into fame when he played the childhood role of hugely popular actor Tovino in the blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Minnal Murali’.

“The film was initially named ‘Pahodan Mein’ and later it was changed to ‘The Fable’,” added the excited Pookot.

Pookot is a multi talented kid who can dance, is an artist and a sculptor besides being a classy kid actor.