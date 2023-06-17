KRG Studios acquires world theatrical rights of the Malayalam film ‘VALATTY – A Tale of Tails’

It is a heart-warming story about a gang of pet dogs who go on an amazing adventure together. The exciting thing about this wholesome entertainer is that popular Malayalam actors like Roshan Mathew, Soubin Shahir, Indrans, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup & others have lent their voices to the canine characters.

A first of its kind in Indian cinema where canines and other domesticated animals draw humans into their world and provide a refreshing point of view, with love, comedy and adventure.

Karthik Gowda, Founder, KRG Studios, adds that he is certain the movie is will enthral the audiences both young and old, with its unique & fresh storytelling. He further adds that he has joined hands with Dil Raju, who will present the film in Telugu while Anil Thadani will distribute the film in Hindi. The overseas distribution will be done through Home Screen Entertainment.

Valatty is presented by Vijay Babu & Produced by Friday Film House. The film is directed by debutant Devan. The film releases on 14th of July in Malayalam and a week later in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu & Hindi across the world.