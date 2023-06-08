scorecardresearch
Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: 'Spirituality beyond mortal understanding'

Lakshmi Manchu recently went on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi, she shared how she had a smooth journey, although she was expecting it to be an arduous trek.

By Agency News Desk
Lakshmi Manchu _ pic courtesy instagram

Tollywood actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu recently went on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi and took to her Instagram to share how she had a smooth journey, although she was expecting it to be an arduous trek.

Recounting her experience, Lakshmi Manchu said: “My visit to Vaishno Devi was a truly transformative experience. Despite hearing about the challenges and uncertainties associated with reaching the shrine, I was blessed with a remarkably smooth journey.

“Except for a brief hailstorm that momentarily halted my progress, everything fell into place. The next day, I was back in Hyderabad, filled with a sense of gratitude and fulfilment.”

About here spiritual encounter, she said: “I offered my prayers, expressing my gratitude, and fervently wished for the opportunity to return to Vaishno Devi soon. The spirituality I encountered there goes beyond our mortal understanding. It is a force that guides and illuminates our path.”

As a firm believer in the power of spirituality, Lakshmi believes it represents a guiding force, a source of light and power that permeates our existence.

