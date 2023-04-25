Malayalam actor Mammukoya stable after collapsing during football tournament

The health condition of Malayalam actor Mammukoya, who was hospitalised after collapsing during a football tournament in Kerala’s Malappuram, is stable, sources said here on Tuesday.

According to the film industry sources, the hugely popular actor is responding to medicines and is under the close watch of a medical team at a Kozhikode hospital.

Mammukoya, the veteran comedian and a noted actor, started his acting career in the theatre in 1979 and later graduated to films. By now, he has acted in over 450 Malayalam films and won two state awards.

The highlight of his acting career is his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which leaves people reeling with laughter.