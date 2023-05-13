scorecardresearch
Mammootty begins shoot for crime thriller 'Bazooka'

Superstar Mammootty, who has had a great year at the box office so far, has commenced shooting for the upcoming thriller film ‘Bazooka’ at his home district Ernakulam. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the son of legendary scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis who worked in 24 films starring Mammootty, ‘Bazooka’ is a crime thriller with numerous twists and turns.

The film is produced by Yoodlee Films, the arm of Saregama India Limited, while Theatre of Dreams is the co-producer.

The film also stars Gautam Menon, Sunny Wayne, Jagdish, Divya Pillai, and Aishwaraya Menon in key roles. The cinematography is by Nimesh Ravi.

