scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mammootty pumped up as 'Christopher' hits screens tomorrow

Continuing to enthrall audiences and fans at 71, veteran superstar Mammootty is all pumped up ahead of the arrival of 'Christopher'

By News Bureau

Continuing to enthrall audiences and fans at 71, veteran superstar Mammootty is all pumped up ahead of the arrival of ‘Christopher’ in theatres on Thursday. He plays a vigilante cop in the film.

Explaining briefly what ‘Christopher’ is all about, he said that he plays the role of a police official and makes no bones about taking the law into hands.

“Every character has a tale and like that Christopher too has one and it moves forward. Now let us see,” said the superstar.

Directed by B. Unnikrishnan who is known for ‘loud’ and expensive films, the two are returning after 12 years and for just the second time. Unnikrishnan is popularly known for directing superstar Mohanlal.

If this film turns out to be a block buster, it would do more good for the director than to the superstar, as it’s been a while that Unnikrishnan has delivered as he did in the early years of his career.

For Mammootty, 2022 turned out to be a good year and 2023 has also begun on a strong footing with his ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ receiving critical acclaim when it premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Mammootty has rarely let down his fans and audience when he played a cop. Films like Yavanika, Avanazhi, Inspector Balram and Balram vs. Tharadas, The Truth, Kasaba, Unda and not to mention the CBI officer in a record 5 sequels to Oru CBI Diary Kuripu are names that have become part of the Malayalam film industry lexicon.

The veteran is supremely confident that he will not let down his fans, audience and director Unnikrishnan.

For his fans he said: “Go to the movie halls and see the film as many times as possible.”

Previous article
Microsoft introduces new Bing powered by improved ChatGPT AI
Next article
Tom Cruise will pauses film production to attend King Charles' coronation
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US