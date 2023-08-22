scorecardresearch
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie ‘Mega 157’ announced

Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi who are enthusiastic to see their favourite hero in another fantasy entertainer like ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’ which is one of the evergreen classics in the Telugu film industry will be more than pleased with the following announcement.

By Agency News Desk
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie ‘Mega 157’ announced pic courtesy twitter

After a long time, megastar Chiranjeevi has signed a fantasy movie and it will be directed by Vassishta who transported us into another world with his maiden directorial venture Bimbisara.

The film ‘Mega157’ to be mounted on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the successful banner of UV Creations is going to be the most expensive one in Chiranjeevi’s career.

Vassishta is going to show us Mega Mass Universe with the movie that has been announced officially today, marking the birthday of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The visually entrancing announcement poster has panchabhutas (five elements of nature) such as earth, water, fire, air and sky encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it. It’s perceptible through this amazing poster that we are going to witness something we couldn’t even imagine.

Film is a powerful tool for escaping everyday reality, and no genre can transport you to a different place better than fantasy. And, it will be more fun and engaging, if these larger-than-life movies feature a star like Chiranjeevi.

With Vassishta who proved his mettle with his very first film at the helm and the leading production house UV Creations backing it, ‘Mega157’ will be nothing short of a magnum opus.

Img. SourceU V creations
3
