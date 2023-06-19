scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Naatu Naatu' singer Kaala Bhairava gifts a special tune to Ram Charan, Upasana

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who are all set to welcome their child, received a special gift - a special tune by the Oscar Winning singer Kaala Bhairava

By Agency News Desk

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who are all set to welcome their child, received a special gift – a special tune by the Oscar Winning singer Kaala Bhairava, who sang ‘Naatu Naatu’. The singer is very close to Ram and Upasana.

Talking about the gift, Upasana said: “It is very heartwarming to see the love our baby is receiving. We are overjoyed at these gestures from all those who love us. Kala Bhairava is a dear friend and it is sweet of him to prepare a special tune that soothes our baby when he comes into this world.”

She further mentioned: “Giving our child the comfort it needs through music is a really special thought. I thank him for spreading happiness in the lives of not just ours but so many other children who will get happy listening to this tune.”

Earlier, the couple received a hand-crafted wooden cradle by women survivors of sex trafficking, the glimpse of which was also shared by Upasana.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shyama Dey Shaw and V.S. Thilak Naidu appointed to fill vacant roles in Senior Women's and Junior Selection Committees
Next article
Israeli thriller 'Trust No One' is about modern cyber warfare, techno-anxieties
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Experimental stem cell therapy shows promise for epilepsy patients

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Uniting world through wellness

News

Sundance, Berlinale favourite 'Past Lives' to release in India on July 7

News

Steven Spielberg: Indiana Jones would not exist without Harrison Ford

News

Maha Congress demands ban on 'Adipurush' for slurs on religious idols

Technology

World's First AI DJ goes on air in US via RadioGPT

Technology

Japanese govt aims to break Apple, Google app store monopolies

Fashion & Lifestyle

Adele is suffering from a condition that requires ‘crude’ treatment

News

Sahil Khattar's promise: 'Bajao' will be a kickass, mad dog comedy

News

Why ‘Scoop’ goes beyond the scope of the book it is based on

Technology

Sanchez flaunts curves in dark bikini on Bezos' $500 mn yacht

Sports

Ashes 2023: Joe Root owned the game in first hour; he was pure quality, says Kevin Pietersen

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC

News

Avatar- The Way of Water: Stephen Lang explains his reconstituted character

News

Israeli thriller 'Trust No One' is about modern cyber warfare, techno-anxieties

Sports

Shyama Dey Shaw and V.S. Thilak Naidu appointed to fill vacant roles in Senior Women's and Junior Selection Committees

Sports

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Halle Open due to injury

Technology

Microsoft Teams' Collaborative notes feature now in public preview

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US