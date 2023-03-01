scorecardresearch
Naga Shaurya becomes real-life hero as he confronts abusive man

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya became a real-life hero as he came to the rescue of a girl who was slapped by her boyfriend in public.

By News Bureau

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya became a real-life hero as he came to the rescue of a girl who was slapped by her boyfriend in public. The actor, who is seen fighting for women’s rights in his movies, donned the role of a real-life hero as he confronted a man in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for abusive behaviour with his girlfriend.

A video clip of the actor is doing rounds on social media in which he is seen repeatedly telling the man to apologise to his girlfriend for slapping her.

Naga Shaurya, who was going in the car, noticed a man slapping a girl in the middle of the road, stopped and went to the man and asked him to apologise to her. As the man said: “She is my lover,”, Naga Shaurya said: “She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Why did you slap her on the road? Say sorry to her.”

The actor received support from the passers-by, who too asked the man to apologise to his girlfriend.

The video of the entire incident, shared by a netizen on Twitter, has gone viral.

Many Twitter users hailed the actor for raising his voice against the abusive behavior of the man.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya will be next seen in “Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi”. The movie will be released in theatres on March 17.

Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the movie features Malvika Nair as the leading lady.

Santosh Trophy: AIFF's attempts to use VAR and get a big crowd for semis fall flat on the first day
PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers finish campaign with win over Mumbai Meteors
Entertainment Today

