scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

National Awards: '777 Charlie' wins Best Kannada Film

By Agency News Desk

The Kannada cinema industry has bagged four awards in the 69th National Film Awards that were declared on Thursday while pan-India hit ‘777 Charlie’ starring Rakshith Shetty bagged the Best Kannada Film.

Documentary ‘Bale Bangara’, directed by Anirudh Jatkaar, is honoured with Special Appreciation of jury members in the non-feature section. ‘Ayushman’, directed by Jacob Verghese and produced by Jacob Verghese, Dinesh Rajkumar and Naveen Francis, has received the Best Exploration Cinema award in the non-feature section.

Senior film journalist Subramanya Bandoor has been honoured with the Best Film Critic (Special-Mention) award. Subramanya Bandoor is working as a film journalist for 43 years. He has been contributing articles and columns.

‘777 Charlie’ was a super hit movie starring Rakshith Shetty and dubbed into all major languages of the country.

The movie generated good reviews in all languages and won the hearts of canine lovers.

The movie was directed by Kiran Raj and produced by Rakshith Shetty.

‘Bale Bangara’ documentary is based on the life and struggle of senior artiste Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, a Padma Shree awardee.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Olympic bronze medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik described Thursday as a black day for Indian wrestling after the national body for the sport was suspended by United World Wrestling for failing to conduct elections in time.
Next article
Asian Americans have significantly high exposure to 'toxic forever' chemicals 
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US