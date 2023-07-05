scorecardresearch
Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Actress Niharika Konidela, who is the niece of veteran stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, has announced her divorce from businessman-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Actress Niharika Konidela, who is the niece of veteran stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, has announced her divorce from businessman-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda after two years of marriage on Wednesday.

She put all speculation to rest after months of rumours on social media. Niharika, who is the cousin of actor Ram Charan, took to Instagram on to announce her split from Chaitanya.

She wrote in her statement on Instagram: “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on.”

Niharika requested for privacy. “Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”

Niharika and Chaitanya got married in December, 2020 in the presence of their families in Udaipur.

The wedding was attended by some of Telugu cinema’s biggest names such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, among many others.

