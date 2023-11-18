NTR Jr.’s ‘Adhurs’ returns to theatres

Man of masses NTR Jr. ‘Adhurs’ is re-released in theatres. The Telugu entertainer, ‘Adhurs,’ starring the charismatic NTR Jr., is set to grace the big screen once again in a spectacular 4K version on November 18, 2023, today. Directed by V V Vinayak, the film originally hit theatres in 2010, and its re-release promises an upgraded cinematic experience for fans and new audiences alike.

Few reasons to catch NTR Jr ‘Adhurs’ upgraded version on the big screens:

NTR Jr. in dual role

‘Adhurs’ showcases NTR Jr. in a dual role – Narasimha, an undercover agent working for the police department disguised as a gangster, and Chari, a Brahmin priest mentored by Bhattu, played by the legendary Brahmanandam.

Chemistry NTR Jr. with Nayanthara

The film marked the first collaboration between NTR Jr. and Nayanthara, creating an unforgettable on-screen chemistry. The magic of their pairing is still etched in the audience’s memory, especially through the hit songs ‘Chari’ and ‘Chandrakala.’

Re-released after 13 Years

Despite its initial release in 2010, ‘Adhurs’ continues to captivate audiences with its timeless humour, memorable characters, and engaging storyline. The re-release offers a chance for both loyal fans and new viewers to experience the magic on the big screen.

Budget and box office success

Made on a budget of Rs 26 crore, ‘Adhurs’ surpassed expectations by earning a distributor share of Rs 28-30 crore, a testament to its widespread popularity.

NTR Jr.’s ongoing projects

While fans eagerly anticipate the re-release of ‘Adhurs,’ NTR Jr. is currently busy with the shooting of ‘Devara’, a highly anticipated project featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is slated for release in 2024.

Don’t miss the chance to relive the magic of ‘Adhurs’ on the big screen, as Man of Masses NTR Jr. takes you on a rollercoaster ride of action, comedy, and timeless entertainment.