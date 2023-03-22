scorecardresearch
On Ugadi, Tollywood stars give a peek into upcoming movies

By News Bureau

Top Tollywood personalities on Wednesday greeted Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in other parts of the world on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. Some leading stars not only conveyed their festival greetings but also updated fans on their upcoming movies.

Megastar K Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to greet people on Ugadi and shared a picture, in which he is seen performing puja at his house along with his wife Surekha and other family members.

On the occasion of Ugadi, Chiranjeevi announced the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Bhola Shankar’. Upbeat after delivering a hit with ‘Waltair Veerayya’, the megastar announced that ‘Bhola Shankar’ will be released on August 11 and also released a special poster of the movie which shows him with Tamannah and Keerthy Suresh.

To be directed by Meher Ramesh, the movie will feature Tamannah as Chiranjeevi’s leading lady while Keerthy will play a key role.

N. Balakrishna also added to the excitement of his fans with the announcement of a new movie on Ugadi.

“This time beyond your imagination,” reads the poster of NBK108. The yet to be titled movie will be directed by Anil Ravipudi.

After Akhanda and Veera Narasimha Reddy, Balakrishna is readying to give another hit. His fans have huge expectations from this film which will have Kajal Agarwal in the female lead.

Actor Venkatesh, who greeted people on Ugadi, also used the occasion to share the poster of his upcoming movie Saindhav. The shooting of 75th movie of Venkatesh will begin from March 23. “Rampage rolling from 23-03-2023,” declares the poster.

To be directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role. This will mark the Tollywood debut of the Bollywood actor.

Actor politician Pawan Kalyan also wished happiness and prosperity to all Telugu-speaking people on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The Jana Sena Party leader hoped that the New Year will bring happiness and prosperity to farmers, workers, traders, students, teachers and employees.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi,” tweeted Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

Actor Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter to convey his greetings. “Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness,” he wrote.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara shared a video on Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi. “Let’s make this Ugadi a memorable one by spreading love, kindness, and positivity around us. Wishing you all a happy Ugadi,” she wrote.

While wishing people on Ugadi, Nani shared updates on his upcoming movie ‘Dasara’ which is scheduled to be released on March 30. He will be promoting the movie in various cities in the country over the next one week.

