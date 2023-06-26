scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi wrap up the third schedule of ‘OG’

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi have wrapped up shooting the third schedule of their film 'OG', also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy

By Agency News Desk

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi have wrapped up shooting the third schedule of their upcoming film ‘OG’. Makers of ‘OG’ took to social media to announce the wrap up of the third schedule in Hyderabad. The film also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film.

Sharing a picture, the producers DVV Entertainment wrote: “Action, Epicness & Drama…A very productive three Schedules Done & Dusted. #OG Completes 50% of the shoot. Exciting weeks ahead.”

The film also marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Following ‘Scoop’ success, Hansal Mehta inks multi-year streaming deal with Netflix
Next article
aha unveils the trailer of ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ – A captivating tale of an intern in the corporate World
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA recycles 98% of astronauts urine, sweat in space to drinking water

News

Check out Rasika Dugal’s new look for upcoming series

News

Addinath Kothare on 'Crime Beat': It has everything a good show needs

News

Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi pair up for 'Half Love, Half Arranged'

News

From Indy’s whip to the force & beyond: Harrison Ford’s unforgettable journey

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India, Kuwait lock horns for Group A supremacy (preview)

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Sun Sajni Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Technology

S.Korea to create $230 mn fund for chip industry

News

Hilarious and heart-warming web series ‘Rewa Express’ trailer released

News

As angry ‘young’ man Suresh Gopi turns 65, he is firm on his political future

Sports

Ashes 2023: What they’ve done is no mean feat, says Strauss on England’s 'Bazball' approach

Sports

Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC World Cricket Committee

Sports

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan joins FC Barcelona on free transfer

News

Why is John Krisanksi filled with emotions

Technology

Treating obesity could now be as easy as popping a pill

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Pasoori Nu Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Sports

Leg-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season (ld)

Technology

UK-based university confirms data breach in recent cyberattack

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US