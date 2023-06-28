scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Producer Shankar Naidu’s upcoming film ‘Bharateeyans’ to be a patriotic cinematic spectacle

Producer Shankar Naidu Adusumilli forthcoming release 'Bharateeyans' is said to be a courageous tribute to the Indian martyrs.

By Agency News Desk

Producer Shankar Naidu Adusumilli forthcoming release ‘Bharateeyans’ is said to be a courageous tribute to the Indian martyrs. ‘Bharateeyans’ promises to be one of the power-packed films filled with emotions and nationalism.

Calling himself the son of Bharat Mata (Mother India), Shankar said: “The Bharatiyas (Indians) need to demonstrate courage, unity and strength. We cannot be naive and remain silent about China’s actions. Just like the Ashoka pillar’s four lions imply power, courage, confidence and provide, we need to be resilient to safeguard our country. Jai Hind!”

Produced under Dr. Shankar Naidu Adusumilli’s banner Bharat American Creations, the film is slated to release in cinemas on July 14.

Shankar has been working in the field of medicine for the last three decades. He has unabashedly voiced concerns about China, labelling it as the biggest threat eyeing to encroach on Indian territory and alter the country’s map by renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh and claiming it as South Tibet.

Furthermore, the producer has held China responsible as the origin of the devastating Covid pandemic which killed nearly 70 lakh people across the world. Expressing his dismay over the loss of 20 brave soldiers in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, Shankar urges every citizen to be united.

‘Bharateeyans’ is written and directed by Deena Raj, and stars Nirroze Putcha, Subha Ranjan, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Samaira Sandhu, Peden O Namgyal, and Rajeswari Chakraborty in leading roles.

The first look of the film was unveiled in 2022 leaving the netizens stunned. Recently, when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested changes to the film, including altering the name of China and removing references to the Galwan Valley, the producer argued, stating that the film is an answer to China’s atrocities.

“We extend complete support to our soldiers. The film is a heartfelt tribute to our army men who protect the country at the border, so we can live a peaceful life”, he asserted.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India to play three T20Is in Ireland after playing five-match series against West Indies
Next article
Coronaviruses in UK bats with potential to spread to humans identified
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Nothing announces pre-order date for Phone (2), starting Thursday

News

Alec Baldwin spotted walking without cane for the first time since hip surgery

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If you’re going to just entertain, they might as well be a circus', says Geoffrey Boycott to England team

Technology

Temporary job loss from AI may occur, but new areas will be created: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Technology

Coronaviruses in UK bats with potential to spread to humans identified

Sports

India to play three T20Is in Ireland after playing five-match series against West Indies

News

Palak Jain says she feels similarities to her character Seerat in ‘Junooniyatt’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's depth and ability to play in any situation gives them advantage over England, says Tim Paine

News

Asin fully debunks divorce rumours with husband Rahul Sharma

Technology

Meta launches $250K Mixed Reality fund for Indian startups, developers

News

Avika Gor to have a working birthday on two different sets

Sports

Manchester City sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

News

‘Barbie’ fans get chance to stay in giant custom-built pink ‘DreamHouse’ mansion

Technology

Twitter Blue users can now post 25K-character-long tweets

Technology

After Zuckerberg, Musk also trains for their jiu jitsu fight

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy shows promise to help treat glaucoma

News

Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh to announce a mega-budget magnum opus

News

For Harrison Ford calling him a ‘legend’ “sounds old”

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US