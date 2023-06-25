scorecardresearch
Project K: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas – Deepika Padukone starrer

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B starrer 'Project K', making it the greatest casting coup ever in Indian cinema

By Editorial Desk
Nag Ashwin and Kamal Haasan for Project K

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film ‘Project K’ has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Being hailed as one of the biggest Indian films to watch out for, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead. Produced by one of the biggest production houses in Telugu cinema – Vyjayanthi Movies, makers now have another reason to celebrate as Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has decided to come onboard and play a crucial role in the film.

Kamal Haasan joining ‘Project K’ has undoubtedly made this film a one with the greatest casting coup ever.

Confirming the same, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Mr. Prabhas and Ms. Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan) before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself.”

“I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision, I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

Sharing his thoughts about Kamal Haasan joining the film, producer Aswani Dutt said, “It was always a dream for me to work with Mr. Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career. With ‘Project K’ now it’s a dream come true. It’s a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together – Mr. Kamal Haasan and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. It’s truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career.”

In addition to this, Director Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement about Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan joining the cast of the film. He said, “For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it’s a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come onboard and complete our world.”

‘Project K’ is a multilingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies that completes fifty glorious years in the history of filmmaking.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
