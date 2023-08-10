scorecardresearch
Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Rajini mania has gripped Bengaluru following the release of the much awaited 'Jailer' movie.

Superstar Rajini mania has gripped Bengaluru following the release of the much awaited ‘Jailer’ movie.  The die-hard fans of Rajinikanth like always have created a festive mood in the city and celebrations began from the wee hours.

The cutouts have conquered the premises of the theaters and many companies have given holiday and free tickets to their employees to watch the superstar on the silver screen. The celebrations in and around the single screens knew no bounds and in multiplexes where usually audiences are found to be reserved also witnessed thunderous response.

The movie shows began at 6 a.m. and the fans were found waiting and celebrating outside the theaters from midnight. All the shows are going house full in single screens and bookings are seeing upward trends for the weekend shows in multiplexes as well.

The rush to the movie is increasing as the morning shows and premier fan shows have generated good opinion on the movie. The fans declared that the movie is going to be a blockbuster. Bengaluru houses a large Tamil population, as Rajinikanth hails from Bengaluru, the local people have cherished special affection towards the superstar. Rajini films are a must watch for cinelovers.

The police has been deputed near single screens to avoid untoward incidents in Bengaluru as the celebrations began from midnight.

