Thursday, December 28, 2023
RegionalNews

Ram Charan, Upasana share glimpse from their Christmas celebrations

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently shared a glimpse of their joyous Christmas celebration on Instagram

By Agency News Desk
Ram Charan, Upasana share glimpse from their Christmas celebrations
Ram Charan, Upasana share glimpse from their Christmas celebrations _pic courtesy news agency

Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently shared a glimpse of their joyous Christmas celebration on Instagram, showcasing a special family occasion with their newborn daughter, Klin Kaara, who just turned six months.

In the heart-melting picture, Ram holds Klin Kaara in his arms, gazing at her with pure admiration and love. Upasana, dressed in a captivating red dress, complements Ram’s dapper look in a crisp black shirt. Klin Kaara steals the show in a plaid Christmas onesie paired with a stylish head wrap.

Upasana shared the festive moment on Instagram with the caption, “My Christmas dump. Thank you dearest family for making it so special.”

The grand Christmas celebration also saw the presence of other prominent figures in the Telugu film industry.

Varun Tej, accompanied by his wife Lavanya Tripathi, Namrata Shirodkar, Sallu Arjun, and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, added to the joyous atmosphere.

Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan lauds Jhulan Goswami’s bowling; fails to answer question on Mithali Raj
Next article
UK teenage boy seizure-free after brain surgery removes part of his brain
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.