Ram Charan, Upasana share glimpse from their Christmas celebrations

Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently shared a glimpse of their joyous Christmas celebration on Instagram, showcasing a special family occasion with their newborn daughter, Klin Kaara, who just turned six months.

In the heart-melting picture, Ram holds Klin Kaara in his arms, gazing at her with pure admiration and love. Upasana, dressed in a captivating red dress, complements Ram’s dapper look in a crisp black shirt. Klin Kaara steals the show in a plaid Christmas onesie paired with a stylish head wrap.

Upasana shared the festive moment on Instagram with the caption, “My Christmas dump. Thank you dearest family for making it so special.”

The grand Christmas celebration also saw the presence of other prominent figures in the Telugu film industry.

Varun Tej, accompanied by his wife Lavanya Tripathi, Namrata Shirodkar, Sallu Arjun, and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, added to the joyous atmosphere.