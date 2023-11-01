scorecardresearch
Ramesh Aravind joins Dhruv Sarja’s KD-The Devil as Dharma

By Editorial Desk
Ramesh Aravind in Dhruv Sarja's KD-The Devil

Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil has already left the audience baffled with its scale and now add to stellar star cast, Ramesh Aravind has joined the film with the role of Dharma. Going by his look and the character name, fans are speculating that Ramesh will be seen in a righteous avatar in the movie. The excitement is surely hitting its peak with this announcement.

Dhruva Sarja’s Pan-India film ‘KD-The Devil’ is raising the excitement among fans. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD-The Devil also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, and V Ravichandran.

KVN Productions presents KD-The Devil directed by Prem. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

