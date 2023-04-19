scorecardresearch
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2

'Rana Naidu', an action thriller, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

The Indian adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan’ titled ‘Rana Naidu’, an action thriller, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

Talking about the series renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head – Netflix India said: “Netflix India’s series slate has been entertaining members with a wide variety of exciting stories across genres over the last couple of years. And Rana Naidu has been a great way for us to end the first quarter of 2023.

The high adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. The dynamic cast headlined by Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati and supported by a brilliant ensemble of Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, have been lauded for their performances. We are delighted to announce that this high stakes family drama and the riveting father son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns and pulsating action.”

The two characters Rana, Naga, their feuds, follies, and dysfunctional family dynamic will come back to set screens everywhere on fire again, captivating audiences with dark twists and high-octane turns.

Talking about the series being renewed for Season 2, Producer Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global said: “Rana Naidu’s blockbuster success is a testament to the power of strong characters, authentic and fast-paced storytelling. The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to bring the world of the Naidus alive and we’re thrilled that audiences everywhere have been hooked on to the characters and their story.”

