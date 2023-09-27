scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Raqesh Bapat to headline Marathi film ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’

Raqesh Bapat will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming Marathi film ‘Jagun Ghe Zara

By Agency News Desk
Raqesh Bapat to headline Marathi film ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’
Raqesh Bapat to headline Marathi film ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’

Actor Raqesh Bapat, who is known for ‘Tum Bin’ and his stint on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming Marathi film ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’. The poster of the film was unveiled at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film also stars debutante Siddhie Mhambre, and the script for the film has been penned by Shirish Latkar.

The film is touted to be a love story and has been directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi, who is known for her hit Hindi series ‘Rang Badalti Odhani’.

Talking about the film, Raqesh said: “We can’t wait to share this heartfelt story with the world. It has been an incredible journey, and we believe that the audience will connect with the emotions and characters of the film. Ganesh Chaturthi has always been close to my heart and releasing the poster during this festival has made this film even more special”.

The film is a joint production by 88 Films and Planet Marathi, in association with Hardik Gajjar Films.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi, commented: “ ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’ is a beautiful story that explores the complexities of relationships, and I hope our audience loves it as much as we loved making it.”

The music for ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’ is composed by the dynamic duo of Nilesh Moharir and Amit Raj.

The film’s release date will be announced soon.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
This is as good as winning an Oscar: Director of Malayalam film '2018'
Next article
Joan Collins says she does not use facial procedures due to being needle-phobic
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US