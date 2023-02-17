Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das’ fourth Assamese feature, Tora’s Husband had its Trailer launch in her hometown Assam on 17th of February. The film had its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival followed by its Asia Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and Indian Premiere at 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The writer-director-producer made the film independently, with a small crew. The film featuring Abhijit Das and Tarali Kalita Das in the lead roles, is a story of a loving father and a kind neighbour, who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns. Shot during the lockdown, the film depicts life in a small town during the pandemic.

Excited about the Trailer launch, Rima says, “Tora’s Husband is a very personal film. I started observing how the pandemic was affecting different people and me, and the film evolved. It is not just a story about Tora’s Husband but a reflection on life, love and loss. I’m so glad that people can now watch the trailer and get a glimpse into their worlds.”

Loss and lockdown, life and death – like everywhere around the world, a small-town businessman in Assam is grappling with uncertainty and restlessness. With a worldview unlike those living around him, he strives to be a better version of himself and expects the same from those around him. He sometimes gets aggressive and sometimes reasons with love and patience. But his expectations are crushed time and again. Juggling with his underperforming business and strained personal relationships, he tries to find motivation within to keep going.

The two-time National award-winning filmmaker is known for making indigenous and realistic stories that explore complicated relationships, finding purpose, coming of age and life amidst nature. Her previous films ‘Village Rockstars’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ also premiered at TIFF, and were screened at over 120 prestigious film festivals around the world winning over 70 Awards. Village Rockstars was also India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards ‘Oscars’ 2019. Village Rockstars was also India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards ‘Oscars’ 2019. She has donned multiple hats of writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor for her projects.

GQ India named Rima Das as one of the Most Influential Young Indians of 2018. She is also one of the Brand Ambassadors of Toronto International Film Festivals ‘Share Her Journey’ campaign that champions the cause of gender equality in cinema. She has been on the jury of Berlin International Film Festival Generation 14plus, Mumbai International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Zlin Film Festival for Children & Youth.