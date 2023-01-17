scorecardresearch
Riteish Deshmukh to release new version of 'Ved Tujha' song on Jan 20

By News Bureau

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is enjoying the response to his latest Marathi theatrical release ‘Ved’, has a little surprise planned for the audience as a token of gratitude for the immense praise for the movie.

The actor will be release a new version of the song ‘Ved Tujha’, shot with Satya (Riteish Deshmukh) and Shravani (Genelia Deshmukh), along with some new scenes.

This is for the first time that a new song will be introduced in a Marathi movie after its release. From January 20, the audience will be able to enjoy this new song while watching ‘Ved’ in theatres. The tracks of the film have been composed and penned by music director duo Ajay-Atul.

As for the response to the film, ‘Ved’, produced by Mumbai Film Company, is inching towards Rs 50 crore in the box office.

