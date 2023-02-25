scorecardresearch
'RRR' does it again, bags 4 awards at HCA

S S Rajamouli's magnum opus continues to make waves on the global canvas as 'RRR' bagged 4 awards at the Hollywood Critics' Association (HCA) Awards.

By News Bureau

As the Oscar race gets intense, filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus continues to make waves on the global canvas as ‘RRR’ bagged 4 awards at the Hollywood Critics’ Association (HCA) Awards.

The film won Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated track ‘Naatu Naatu’. The film managed to beat the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

As Rajamouli took to the stage, he was joined by actor, Ram Charan to accept the Best International Film award.

The actor said: “I didn’t expect to come up on stage. I was just told by my director to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love. It’s a great response, so we are going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much.”

With the current momentum and having bagged honours at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year, all eyes are now set on the film’s run at the Oscars which are set to be held on March 12 the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

