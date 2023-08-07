Why is ‘Salaar’ cast asked to restrain from any media interaction

Since the launch of its thrilling and extravagant teaser, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left the audience talking about it in no time. This has certainly piqued the excitement of the audience to know more about this Prashanth Neel’s directorial. But the makers seem to keep the curtains off till the trailer and don’t want any information to go out to the public before that.

As much as the excitement for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is raising with days, the team is keeping it on the edge. The little glimpse of its thrilling world in the teaser has only piqued the chatter around a lot of things about this Prabhas starrer. But, certainly, the actors have been asked to stay away from any sort of media interaction till the trailer gets launched. However, we can expect the trailer to be more than what we could even expect.

As per the source close to the project, “The Cast of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will not be giving any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the film’s story getting out to the public. The makers want the audience to experience the grandness of Salaar in the trailer itself.”

Moreover, the audience is still dwelling on the question if they get to see any international connection in the film as the teaser showed Prabhas fighting the international mafia.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on 28 September 2023.