scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Why is ‘Salaar’ cast asked to restrain from any media interaction

Since the launch of Salaar's thrilling and extravagant teaser, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left the audience talking about it in no time.

By Editorial Desk
Why is 'Salaar' cast asked to restrain from any media interaction
Prabhas | Salaar

Since the launch of its thrilling and extravagant teaser, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left the audience talking about it in no time. This has certainly piqued the excitement of the audience to know more about this Prashanth Neel’s directorial. But the makers seem to keep the curtains off till the trailer and don’t want any information to go out to the public before that.

As much as the excitement for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is raising with days, the team is keeping it on the edge. The little glimpse of its thrilling world in the teaser has only piqued the chatter around a lot of things about this Prabhas starrer. But, certainly, the actors have been asked to stay away from any sort of media interaction till the trailer gets launched. However, we can expect the trailer to be more than what we could even expect.

As per the source close to the project, “The Cast of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will not be giving any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the film’s story getting out to the public. The makers want the audience to experience the grandness of Salaar in the trailer itself.”

Moreover, the audience is still dwelling on the question if they get to see any international connection in the film as the teaser showed Prabhas fighting the international mafia.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on 28 September 2023.

0
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Neeraj Pandey’s ‘The Freelancer’ is a story of a survivor from a place of no survival
This May Also Interest You
News

Neeraj Pandey’s ‘The Freelancer’ is a story of a survivor from a place of no survival

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC to begin their campaigns against tough opponents

News

'Taali' trailer: Sushmita's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, heroic battle for transgender rights

News

Gal Gadot to push boundaries and captivate audience with ‘Heart of Stone’

Technology

Google offers $99 a night hotel stay for employees at HQ in hybrid work era

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

News

Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Buhe Bariyan’ release announced

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

Sports

Perry, Gardner, Sciver-Brunt nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

News

‘I now have a broader vision’, says Avinash Sachdev after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ eviction

News

Mae Stephens releases ‘Mr Right’ with Meghan Trainor out now

Technology

YouTube testing improvements to channel page layout

Sports

Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

News

'Rakshak: India's Braves' teaser gives a glimpse of the heroic Lt Triveni Singh

Technology

Researchers use VR technology to measure brain activity, stress

News

Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event

Technology

Singapore-based LegacyTech platform Mitt Arv enters India market

News

Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US