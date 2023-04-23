scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu cryptically takes a dig at Telugu producer who said her career is ‘over’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cryptically clapped back at Telugu producer Chitti Babu who claimed that her career "as the heroine is finished

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cryptically clapped back at Telugu producer Chitti Babu who claimed that her career “as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom” and should accept whatever roles are to her and not be “selective.”

The actress had shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which got her fans scratching their heads believing that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears” on Google.

The answer was because of “increased testosterone.”

She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)”.

Social media users believe that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

Chitti Babu had claimed that her career as a “heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

The producer also accused Samantha of trying to “gain sympathy.”

He said: “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

