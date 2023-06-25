scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Saswata Chatterjee: Deepika Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses

"Deepika continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses, left an indelible mark on the industry," says her 'Project K' co-star Saswata Chatterjee!

By Editorial Desk
Saswata Chatterjee: Deepika Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses
Saswata Chatterjee _ pic courtesy twitter

Deepika Padukone finds a fan in her ‘Project K’ co-star Saswata Chatterjee who showered her with praise, describing her as a remarkable combination of elegance, poise, and strength and someone who inspires other actresses.

“Deepika effortlessly balances grace and power, commanding attention with her magnetic aura. Through her performances, she has shown that femininity and strength are not mutually exclusive but can coexist harmoniously. This balance has inspired other actresses to embrace their femininity, encouraging them to redefine the notion of a ‘strong female character’ in Indian cinema,” said Chatterjee.

With a track record of delivering memorable performances, seamlessly transitioning into diverse roles and showcasing her versatility as an actor, Deepika Padukone’s dedication and commitment to her craft have garnered widespread appreciation within the industry. Her ability to take on diverse characters and breathe life into them is another aspect that left Saswata in awe.

He said, “Deepika has portrayed a diverse range of characters, each with their own complexities and struggles. From playing a strong-willed warrior in Bajirao Mastani to a brave acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, Deepika fearlessly takes on unconventional roles that defy traditional expectations. Her dedication to portraying such diverse and powerful characters has encouraged other actresses to venture beyond their comfort zones and explore uncharted territories.”

Her ‘Project K’ co-actor also highlighted Deepika’s innate ability to bring depth and emotional resonance to her characters. He expressed admiration for her remarkable talent, noting, “Whether it’s portraying heartbreak in Tamasha or resilience in Piku, Deepika’s authentic performances create a connection with viewers, allowing them to empathize with the characters she portrays. This level of emotional authenticity has inspired others also to explore their own depths and bring more realism to their performances.”

Deepika Padukone has garnered a massive fan following throughout her career, thanks to her striking beauty, unmatched talent, and charismatic persona. She continues to be a source of inspiration for aspiring actors and fans alike. It’s not surprising then that Deepika Padukone has many who hold her in high regard.

Adds Saswata, “Her ability to challenge stereotypes, convey emotional depth, strike a balance between elegance and strength, and empower women off-screen has left an indelible mark on the industry. Through her artistry and activism, Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness, push boundaries, and strive for excellence.”

Pic. Sourcesaswatachatterjeeofficial
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war
Next article
Nikhil Kamath was the youngest in PM Narendra Modi’s 3-member delegation to the US!
This May Also Interest You
News

Nikhil Kamath was the youngest in PM Narendra Modi’s 3-member delegation to the US!

News

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war

News

When Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused motherly energy on this film set

News

Project K: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas – Deepika Padukone starrer

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters reign supreme on Day 3

Sports

TPL: Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors ease into quarterfinals

Sports

Birmingham Classic: Ostapenko sets up final with Krejcikova

Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets, qualify for Super Six

Technology

Delhi man gets parcel from banned AliExpress after 4 years

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India reach semi-final with 2-0 win over Nepal

News

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Generic drugs effective even in diseases like cancer: PGI Director

Sports

Golf: Diksha takes five shot lead at Czech Ladies Open

News

Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show

News

'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study

Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US