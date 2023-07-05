scorecardresearch
Shankar Naidu disheartened with Censor Board for removing 'Shiv Tandav' from his film 'Bharateeyans'

Deena Raj, known for his love stories 'Preminchukundam Raa' and 'Kalisundam Raa', is making his directorial debut with a patriotic drama titled 'Bharateeyans'

Deena Raj, known for his love stories ‘Preminchukundam Raa’ and ‘Kalisundam Raa’, is making his directorial debut with a patriotic drama titled ‘Bharateeyans’. The film showcases the evil tactics of China and has received immense praise from retired Indian Army personnel at a special screening in different parts of India.

The film stars Nirroze Putcha, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Subha Ranjan, Samaira Sandhu, Rajeswari Chakraborty and Mahender Bargas in leading roles.

Producer Dr Shankar Naidu Adusumilli, who is an NRI and a well-known Surgeon in USA, is determined to oppose the Censor panel’s objections to the film mentioning China. However, now after 70 cuts, the film will be released.

The censor board has also removed a song on ‘Shiv Tandav’ from the film. Producer Shankar Naidu, who is grieved by this tyrannical act of the censor team said: “We have not received any support from the censor board. ‘Shiv Tandav’ is a song that signifies the triumph of good over evil, it was cut by the Censor board without any consideration despite our appeal. Is it an act to subvert Hindus as if we have no right to canvass positive themes of our epics? They have allowed many movies with scenes demeaning, insulting and degrading Hindu gods and Hindu spirits.”

‘Bharateeyans’ is written and directed by Deena Raj, and stars Nirroze Putcha, Subha Ranjan, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Samaira Sandhu, Peden O Namgyal, and Rajeswari Chakraborty in leading roles.

Produced under the banner of Bharat American Creations, the film is slated to release in Hindi and Telugu on July 14, 2023 in cinemas. UFO Moviez will be distributing the film .

