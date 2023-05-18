Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

Actor Shreyas Talpade is now venturing into the world of south films with the Telugu movie ‘Ajagratha’ and he feels overwhelmed to be a part of another movie industry from India.

‘Ajagratha’ is the title of the movie that will mark Shreyas’ advent into the south as an action hero. It comes with the tagline Shadows Behind The Darkness. While the title sounds powerful, the tagline is equally gripping. The film was launched with a muhurtham pooja, which was graced by several Tollywood celebrities.

Commenting on this news, Shreyas shared: “As an actor, this is a great day in my life. After receiving so much love from my Hindi speaking audience, I now feel overwhelmed to be a part of another amazing part of the Indian film industry, which is the south industry.

“I have already done some dubbing for South actors in Hindi movies, but this feels special as I will be seen performing in one as well. All of this is only possible because of the support of my family and well wishers, and I thank everyone for everything.”

Expected to be a psychological action thriller, Ajagratha will feature some noted actors in important roles. Radhika Kumaraswamy, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Aditya Menon are the prominent cast of the movie which will have cinematography by Sandeep Valluri and music by Shri Hari.