Shruti Hassan says she has trouble fitting in but is still a proud ‘weirdo’, in new poetic rhyme

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Shruti Hassan, sporting a rebellious attitude, has said that she has trouble fitting into society with all its rules and norms, with her many challenges making it difficult for her to adjust.

But taking pride in her unique self, which many term as ‘weird’, she shared a rhyme where she said that now she knows what to really care about, and even though she has been misunderstood, the difference in herself brings her much joy.

Sharing a poetic rhyme in the Stories section of her Instagram, she wrote, “Insomnia thoughts

“Somewhere in between, I don’t fit in?

“But I also kind of do?”

“It’s always been a mystery to me”

“Being different has been a joy”

“Being misunderstood, a part of that journey”

“I think I have reached that space and time

“Where I know what to care about”

“Aleast for now (:”

“And starting now”

“Effs will be given to those people and things, that matter”

“I’m a proud weirdo”

“And I can’t wait to show you”

“My magical weirdo land”

Shruti is also known for her singing talents as she is also a member of an alternative rock band The Extramentals. She regularly posts clips showcasing her daily life, new attire, music and fashion sense that has gained her a massive amount of followers.

Shruti made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film ‘Luck’. She was later seen in Hindi films like ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’, ‘Ramayya Vasthavayya’ and ‘Gabbar is Back’.

In South Indian cinema, she has worked in various hits such as ‘Gabbar Singh’, ‘Yevadu’, ‘Krack’, and most recently in ‘Waltair Veerayya’. She will also be seen in the Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar Pt.1’

For her singing she has received much praise, garnering various awards and nominations. She has also sung songs in Hindi films such as ‘Aazma’ for ‘Luck’ and ‘Alvida’ for ‘D-Day’.

