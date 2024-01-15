Shubh Karman – ‘Jahankilla’ first look unveiled!

Shubh Karman! This Punjabi word simply translates in English as “the one who does good deeds”. ‘Jahankilla’ is a story of such Shubh Karmans, vis-a-vis, our first responders. Pivoted around and dedicated to the first responders, Jahankilla is a story that will inspire you through its narrative.

Jahankilla touches upon several crucial aspects including women empowerment, national integration, selfless service to the nation among many others. The story is exclusively created and narrated in a way to resonate, specifically with the youth of the nation.

The makers of ‘Jahankilla’ today gave a first sneak peek into their upcoming inspirational film via a poster. The poster depicts five police constables standing guard to a huge rustic fort – The ‘Jahankilla’.

Jahankilla is an upcoming film which revolves around the lives of first responders and is exclusively dedicated to them. The inspirational narrative of the movie revolves around a Gully Boy who has low ambitions but aspires to be a respectable IPS Officer. The movie is set for worldwide release on March 22.