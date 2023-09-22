Subodh Bhave’s directorial, musical ‘Manapmaan’ launched

After super hit musical film ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusli’, actor-director Subodh Bhave is all set to present a grand musical vision with the film ‘Manapmaan’. The Muhurat ceremony of this film was held today at FTII, Pune. After celebrating National Award winning ‘Me Vasantrao, Godavari’ and box office blockbuster ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’, Jio Studios now backs a new musical based on the famous play ‘Sangeet Manapmaan’ written by Krishnaji Khadilkar.

Sharing his thoughts through a video on the occasion of the film ‘Manapmaan’, Subodh Bhave said, “My favourite place where I get a lot of positive energy, inspiration and do good work in life is FTII Pune. ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusli’, ‘Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar’ and one of my web series’ muhurat was done here under this very tree and today the shooting of my upcoming film ‘Manapmaan’ is also taking place here.”

Subodh Bhave further added, “Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar’s entire technical team will be roped in this film. It will also have music by renowned composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, screenplay and dialogues by Shirish Gopal Deshpande and additional screenplay and dialogues by Prajakt Deshmukh.”

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, directed and starring Subodh Bhave, the shooting of ‘Manapmaan’ will begin soon and will be shot at various spectacular locations in India.