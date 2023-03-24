scorecardresearch
Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony

Tamannaah Bhatia has her hands full, the actress is currently preparing for her glamorous performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.

Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony
Tamannaah Bhatia _ pic courtesy instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia has her hands full with back-to-back project shoots and more. The actress is currently preparing for her glamorous performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. A source close to the actress reveals, “Tamannaah has been prepping for this performance round the clock as she is very particular about everything. Performing at the opening is also a wonderful opportunity for her as an actress. She’s surely going to make your heart skip a beat.”

Tamannaah recently made headlines for her walk at Lakmé Fashion Week. Speaking about her upcoming projects, 2022 was a promising year with Babli Bouncer & Plan A Plan B the actress is all set to dominate 2023 with multiple releases in Bollywood as well as in the South back-to-back. She is constantly shifting gears & making ends meet to deliver her best on-screen timings. With projects like Jee Karda, Lust Stories, Bhola Shankar, Jailer, & so on, we will be seeing her in roles that are poles apart from each other.

Pic. Sourcetamannaahspeaks
