Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony

Tamannaah Bhatia has her hands full with back-to-back project shoots and more. The actress is currently preparing for her glamorous performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. A source close to the actress reveals, “Tamannaah has been prepping for this performance round the clock as she is very particular about everything. Performing at the opening is also a wonderful opportunity for her as an actress. She’s surely going to make your heart skip a beat.”

Tamannaah recently made headlines for her walk at Lakmé Fashion Week. Speaking about her upcoming projects, 2022 was a promising year with Babli Bouncer & Plan A Plan B the actress is all set to dominate 2023 with multiple releases in Bollywood as well as in the South back-to-back. She is constantly shifting gears & making ends meet to deliver her best on-screen timings. With projects like Jee Karda, Lust Stories, Bhola Shankar, Jailer, & so on, we will be seeing her in roles that are poles apart from each other.