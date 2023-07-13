Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal’s son in Vrushabha

The news is finally out – Telugu star Roshann Meka has been roped in to play Mohanlal’s son in Vrushabha. Vrushabha, a multilingual epic action entertainer, launched amidst much fanfare recently, announced megastar Mohanlal playing the lead actor’s role in the film. There is a lot of excitement about who will be playing the pivotal role of his son in the film.

Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, Vrushabha, tells a high intensity dramatic epic story between a father and his son, and promises to have a massive ensemble cast and the state of the art VFX and high octane sequences to enthral fans.

Producer Abhishek Vyas, AVS Studios, said, “Casting for the film has been done keeping in mind that fans everywhere should enjoy this amazing film. We strongly feel that Roshan is very capable and talented, and fits his role seamlessly and will do great justice to his pivotal role in the film. We are delighted to have him on-board in this journey. We will be revealing other cast details shortly.”

Director Nanda Kishore said, “When I met Roshan, I knew I had found my actor to play Mohanlal’s son. I have seen his earlier work and I am very impressed with his acting skills. Roshan will be a great asset to the film.”

Actor Roshann Meka said, “Getting a chance to share screen space with Mohanlal sir is a very big opportunity for me. It will be a challenging role and I am prepping hard to live upto the Nanda sir’s vision of my character. I feel honoured to be on board this amazing film.”

Vrushabha, presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios goes on floors later this month and will be released in 2024 in over 4500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by (for AVS) Abhishek Vyas and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies), produced by (for Balaji Telefilms) Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, produced by (for Connekkt Media) Varun Mathur.