scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie

Tamil Nadu government has granted a tax exemption for Tamil movie, ‘Kakkan, which is based on the life of freedom fighter and former state Home Minister P. Kakkan.

By Agency News Desk
TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie
TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie pic courtesy news agency

Tamil Nadu government has granted a tax exemption for Tamil movie, ‘Kakkan, which is based on the life of freedom fighter and former state Home Minister P. Kakkan. The movie has been exempted from paying the liability of entertainment tax payable under the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act of 2017.

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in an order said that the exemption was granted after examining the request of Joseph Baby, the producer of the movie.

‘Kakkan, a Sign of Honesty’ is a biographical feature film based on life of Congress leader P. Kakkan, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community. Kakkan led an austere life like that of the Congress stalwart, K. Kamaraj.

The movie is produced, directed by Joseph Baby, who also plays the role of the central character, Kakkan in the film.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Seema Deo, who shone in ‘Anand’, passes away at 81
Next article
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting to Carlsen in final
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US