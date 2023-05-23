scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi booked for damaging police officer’s car

Dimple Hayathi and her friend were booked by Hyderabad police on Tuesday for allegedly damaging the car of a top police officer.

By Agency News Desk
Tollywood actress booked for damaging police officer's car
Tollywood actress booked for damaging police officer's car

Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi and her friend were booked by Hyderabad police on Tuesday for allegedly damaging the car of a top police officer.

They allegedly drove their car into the official vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde on Monday night.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and the actress and her friend David live in the same building in Journalists Colony in posh Jubilee Hills.

The DCP’s driver Chetan Kumar lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Station against the actress and her friend for damaging the vehicle which was parked in the allotted parking place in the cellar. The complainant alleged that the duo intentionally damaged the car.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Dimple Hayathi and her friend under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both were summoned to the police station and were issued a notice under section 41 A of Criminal Procedure Code.

The DCP told reporters that when the driver had parked the car last night, they deliberately dashed their vehicle resulting in damage to the car. “This is clear from CCTV footage. The driver has lodged a complaint and the law and order police are investigating,” he said.

The IPS officer said they had earlier blocked the way for his car with wrong parking of their vehicle and had arguments with watchmen, staff and neighbours.

He, however, said he had nothing personal against them. “I don’t know who they are and they also don’t know who I am. I am new to this place,” he said, adding that he had once personally requested them to cooperate by not blocking the way.

He denied that the traffic challans issued against the actress’ vehicle have anything to do with this issue. The challans were issued for rash driving and wrong number plate. The DCP said traffic police keep issuing challans for violation of traffic rules and this was not done only in her case.

Dimple Hayathi made her film debut with ‘Gulf’ in 2019 and has acted in movies like ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Ramabanam’. She also worked in the 2021 Hindi film ‘Atrangi Re’ and acted in a couple of Tamil movies.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rannvijay Singha on ‘City Of Dreams’ role: Imagine how Elon Musk would’ve made a difference in politics
Next article
'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' director talks about what makes Indian Spider-Man different
This May Also Interest You
News

Marco Bellocchio reveals how his 'Kidnapped,' is different from the film Steven Spielberg had in mind

News

'Brand Bollywood – down under' docu trailer gives glimpse of Bollywood's role in shaping India's perception in Australia

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana as icon players

Technology

Artifact to let you flag articles as clickbait

Health & Lifestyle

Targeting mucus plugs in COPD patients could help save lives

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chingakham Jetlee Singh, son of a dhaba owner, ready to shine his sword

News

Survival thriller ‘2018’ to release pan-India on 26th May in Hindi

News

Ashley Graham tapes her mouth shut to sleep, says she's 'never slept better'

Health & Lifestyle

Looking at pictures of food repeatedly may help curb overeating

News

India's K-pop star Sriya Lenka opens up on joining BLACKSWAN for their album 'That Karma'

News

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama

News

Fahadh Faasil: 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' presents an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, drama

Technology

Samsung 'Solve for Tomorrow' receives over 50K registrations

News

Aditi Rao Hydari, Paige Sandhu to lead Indo-UK co-production 'Lioness'

News

Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple, greets fans

Health & Lifestyle

Sri Sri calls upon people to work towards de-stigmatising mental health illnesses

Sports

IPL 2023: You need to be a proper devil to hate MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandya

News

Fast X becomes the highest grossing movie in the Fast and Furious Franchise

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US