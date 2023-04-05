scorecardresearch
Vedvika Soni gears up for her Telugu debut in Vikranth-starrer 'Spark'

Vedvika Soni who hails from Ahmedabad and did a small cameo in Ravi Teja's film 'Dhamaka', is set to make her Telugu debut alongside Mehreen Pirzada and Vikranth in the psychological action thriller 'Spark', helmed by director Aravind Kumar.

By Agency News Desk
Model and actress Vedvika Soni who hails from Ahmedabad and did a small cameo in Ravi Teja’s film ‘Dhamaka’, is set to make her Telugu debut alongside Mehreen Pirzada and Vikranth in the psychological action thriller ‘Spark’, helmed by director Aravind Kumar.

Vedvika said: “I started my career back in 2019 when I was in college as a model from Gujarat. Then I tried to come in Mumbai but covid happened so during lockdown I researched a lot about the Telugu industry to find good contacts of filmmakers from there and fortunately one of my favourite and best director Mr Aravind Kumar sir helped me to navigate my career with whom I am working in 2 projects currently out of which one is spark. So post pandemic, I came to Hyderabad and shifted my base here and completed my shoot.”

Sharing about her role, she said: “I feel very grateful to the universe for lending me an opportunity of doing a lead role. I am essaying a decent working girl who is a software engineer. I didn’t prepare anything particularly for the character but my main challenge was to learn the language. Makers and production team really helped me in picking up the language as they used to translate in hindi and English for me to understand and portray with the right emotions. I took it as a challenge and learned all the dialogues and that’s how I portrayed it.”

Describing her experience working in Telugu industry with her co actors she added: “It was a phenomenal experience as they were very punctual and treated everyone equally. I never felt like having any language barrier as my director and co actors were so supportive and patient towards me understanding and learning Telugu.”

This action thriller features Nazzar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Shayaji Shinde, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Srikanth, Kiran Ayyangar, Annapurnamma, and many other well-known actors.

