Veteran Kannada film director Bhagavan no more; CM Bommai, Sandalwood pay condolences

Kannada film director S K Bhagavan, who directed a number of movies for legendary actor of Kannada cinema late Dr Rajkumar, passed away

By News Bureau

Popular Kannada film director S K Bhagavan, who directed a number of movies for legendary actor of Kannada cinema late Dr Rajkumar, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The 90-year-old Bhagavan was admitted to the hospital and was being treated for age-related ailments for two months. Family sources explained that his body would be kept at his daughter’s residence at Sahakaranagar for the public.

Bhagavan directed movies jointly with Dorai Raj and their combination was popularly known as Dorai-Bhagvan. The pair has given superhit and landmark movies for Kannada film industry.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Bhagavan. “The death of S K Bhagavan, famous director of Kannada film industry, has saddened me. I pray for his departed soul. I also pray to God to give strength to his family members to tolerate the pain.

“Bhagavan along with Dorai Raj had given landmarks films for Kannada film industry. They had directed Dr. Rajkumar’s movies such as ‘Kasturi Nivasa’, ‘Eradu Kanasu’, ‘Giri Kanye’ and ‘Hosabelaku’. Om Shanthi,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that he is saddened by the death of Bhagavan who had enriched the Karnataka’s art and film industry. Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that Bhagavan had given an all-time movie like ‘Kasturi Nivasa’. Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar has also conveyed his condolences to the death.

Bhagavan directed movies like Bayalu Daari, Gaali Maathu, Chandanada Gombe, Hosa Belaku and Jeevana Chaitra. The director duo had also given movies like ‘Govadalli CID 999’, ‘Operation Jackpot’ and ‘Jedara Bale’, inspired by James Bond movies and the late Dr Rajkumar had played the lead role.

They also brought 14 popular novels in Kannada language on the celluloid and also got commercial success. Bhagvan was born on July 5, 1933. He completed his education in Bengaluru and joined theatre from Hirannayya Mitra Mandali at an early age.

He began his film career with ‘Bhagyodaya’ Kannada movie as an assistant to famous director Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri. After the death of Dorai Raj, he directed ‘Balondu Chadurnaga’ in 1996 and his last movie was ‘Gombe’ in 2019. It was his 50th movie as the director.

