Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu at midnight to tell a 'knock knock joke'

Vijay Deverakonda called up his friend and 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu at midnight to tell her a 'knock knock joke' but more than the joke

Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu at midnight to tell a 'knock knock joke'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda called up his friend and ‘Kushi’ co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu at midnight to tell her a ‘knock knock joke’ but more than the joke, it was the reaction that has tickled the funny bone of many. Ahead of the release of the film, Vijay took to Instagram where he shared a video where he is seen having a video chat with Samantha in the middle of the night and then getting into telling her a knock knock joke.

The clip begins with Vijay making a video call to Samantha to tell her that he is missing her and wanted to share a knock knock joke with her.

Samantha then said: “No really it’s 1.30 AM in Los Angeles and I am locked out of room. I am not doing a knock knock joke.”

The actor still went ahead and shared the joke with her.

Vijay says: “Knock knock.”

To which, Samantha replies: “Who’s there.’

Vijay says : “Na.”

Then the actress questions “Na who?”

The actor then breaks into a song from the film.

The video was captioned: “Who is there? #Kushi from sep 1 yayy”

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, ‘Kushi’ also stars Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film is all set to release on September 1, 2023 in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Img. SourceVijay Deverakonda
