Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ to feature debutante Preity Mukhundhan

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' has found its leading lady in debutante Preity Mukhundhan.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ to feature debutante Preity Mukhundhan _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ has found its leading lady in debutante Preity Mukhundhan. Talking about it, director Mukesh Kumar Singh said: “For Preity, this isn’t just an initial steps into the film industry but a leap into the world of art and cinema and mostly learning. She was a perfect fit for the role and we look forward to working with her.”

The casting process for the pivotal role Preity portrays was rigorous, with numerous auditions held to find the perfect fit for the character. After a search, the filmmakers zeroed in on Preity, recognising her exceptional talent and the unique charm she brings to the table.

Preity background as a Bharatnatyam dancer brings a unique artistic dimension to her character.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
