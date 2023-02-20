Bigg Boss 16’s Mandali Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan reunite for a party

Bigg Boss 16’s Mandali decided to party at a popular joint in the city. Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De were snapped together.

Shiv Thakare also joined the ladies later and they were all smiles and happy to see each other. They all praise each other.

Shiv was seen wearing brown and white shirt paired with black jeans. Sumbul was seen wearing a green dress. Nimrit was seen flaunting her white printed dress.