Jiya Shankar looks pretty in maroon dress; Fans call her ‘National Crush’

From making waves inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to creating ripples with their single poster, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have hogged all the limelight. Jiya Shankar is enjoying her success and appreciation after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jiya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned, ‘Natural light at its best’. In the picture, Jiya is seen wearing a maroon dress and flaunting her glowing look. In her every picture she is seen looking pretty and gorgeous. Fans are already melting over look.

One user commented saying, ‘East or west Jiya is the best’. Another user commented saying, ‘NATIONAL CRUSH FOR A REASON’. Third user commented saying, ‘Tariff Karu kya uski jisne tumhe banaya’