scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Jiya Shankar looks pretty in maroon dress; Fans call her ‘National Crush’

Jiya Shankar shared a series of pictures on her Instagram

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jiya Shankar looks pretty in maroon dress Fans call her 'National Crush' _ pic courtesy instagramJiya Shankar looks pretty in maroon dress Fans call her 'National Crush' _ pic courtesy instagram
Jiya Shankar looks pretty in maroon dress Fans call her 'National Crush' _ pic courtesy instagram

From making waves inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to creating ripples with their single poster, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have hogged all the limelight. Jiya Shankar is enjoying her success and appreciation after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jiya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned, ‘Natural light at its best’. In the picture, Jiya is seen wearing a maroon dress and flaunting her glowing look. In her every picture she is seen looking pretty and gorgeous. Fans are already melting over look.

One user commented saying, ‘East or west Jiya is the best’. Another user commented saying, ‘NATIONAL CRUSH FOR A REASON’. Third user commented saying, ‘Tariff Karu kya uski jisne tumhe banaya’

Img. SourceJiya Shankar
6
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Jasmine Bhasin on 'World Mental Health Day': 'Showbiz can be exceptionally stressful'
Next article
Bradley Cooper needed five hours of make-up to transform into 'Maestro' role
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US