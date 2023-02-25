Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah share a liplock at Bigg Boss 16 party

Krushna Abhishek attended Bigg Boss 16 success party in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his actress-wife Kashmera Shah.

While several contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show attended the bash, what caught everyone’s attention were Krushna and Kashmera.

In a video that surfaced online, Kashmera Shah was seen posing boldly in front of the paparazzi. She also grabbed her husband Krushna and shared a kiss on lips with him. The couple did not shy away from sharing their PDA moment in front of paps and kissed thrice. The two were also seen twinning in black.

Krushna and Kashmera, are married for 10 years now.