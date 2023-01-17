scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh wishes him on his 40th, calls him ‘my forever love’

By News Bureau
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh wishes on his 40th
Nakuul Mehta with his wife singer Jankee Parekh and son Sufi _ pic courtesy instagram

“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2” actor Nakuul Mehta turned 40 on Tuesday and his wife and singer Jankee Parekh wished him on this special day. She also shared a video in which the actor can be seen on a swing with his son, Sufi, and taking him out for a walk in a stroller.

In another video, Nakuul, along with Jankee, are seen on a swing with Sufi at night. At the end, Jankee shares a picture in which the couple is seen planting a kiss on Sufi’s head.

Jankee wrote in her note: “40 incredible years to my beautiful man. And how fortunate I am to have been a witness to and a part of his life for more than 20 years now. Out of the many hats that you wear, my most favourite is and will always be that of you being Sufi’s Dadda. From being kids to now raising our own, life has come full circle.

“Watching you with Sufi makes my heart so full. I just want you to know how much Sufi and I truly appreciate all that you do for us every single day. Thank you for being the best father for Sufi, the most caring husband for me.

“You are my best friend and the most special partner I could have hoped for through this journey of life. Your heart has an infinite capacity to give love and I pray that you never cease to realise that.

“I pray that you touch lives, inspire millions and continue to get inspired for as long as you live. I pray that as you keep evolving and growing as a person, you take everyone along, like you always have.

“I pray that you continue to find happiness and joy in the simple and little things. I pray that our bond becomes deeper and stronger with each passing day.”

She ended by saying: “And one day when Sufi is old enough to realise what all you have been able to do in your life, he smiles brightly and proudly says, ‘That’s my Dadda!’ Happy birthday my forever love.”

Reacting to the post, Nakuul wrote: “Straight tears”. To which, Jankee dropped kiss and heart emojis.

Nakuul and Jankee got married on January 28, 2012.

Previous article
Australian Open: Fritz, Rune and Zverev progress to second round with contrasting wins
Next article
South Africa name two uncapped players for Women's T20 Tri-Series with India, West Indies
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists

Sports

McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer

Technology

Japan's used car registration hits record low in 2022

Sports

ILT20: MI Emirates inflict six-wicket defeat on Sharjah Warriors with a strong all-round show

Sports

West Indies recall Gabriel, Warrican and Motie for Test series in Zimbabwe

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala

Sports

Football: Steven Gerrard in advanced talks to take over Poland national team

Sports

Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of 16 matches in Spain

Sports

SA20: Spinner Fortuin's 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by 10 runs

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany hold Belgium 2-2; Korea prevail over Japan 2-1 in Pool B

Sports

Bhubaneswar's innovative placemaking makes Hockey World Cup special

Health & Lifestyle

'Can consider improving…': SC on cumbersome guidelines on living will

Health & Lifestyle

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health

Health & Lifestyle

Partner with India to leverage opportunities: Mandaviya at WEF

Sports

India Open: Sindhu crashes out, Saina advances, Lakshya beats Prannoy on a mixed day for India (Ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Rwanda make history; New Zealand beat Ireland in league matches

Technology

Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

News

Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

Sports

South Africa name two uncapped players for Women's T20 Tri-Series with India, West Indies

Sports

Australian Open: Fritz, Rune and Zverev progress to second round with contrasting wins

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US