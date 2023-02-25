scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzles in grey crop top and high slit skirt

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came dressed in a shimmering grey crop top with a skirt

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzles in grey crop top and high slit skirt pic courtesy twitter
The team of Bigg Boss 16 celebrated the success of the show at All Saints in Khar. The programming team from Colors from there; Priyanka, Nimrit, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and everyone was present.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came dressed in a shimmering grey crop top with a skirt. The skirt had a slit. She opted for the perfect party makeup.

Fans are totally in love with her fashion style and we are drooling over her look.

One user tweeted, “still not over this look she looked fuckin amazing. she can step on me i wouldn’t even care. this look deserves to be on her insta feed.”

Priyanka chahar choudhary sizzles in grey crop top and high slit skirt
'RRR' does it again, bags 4 awards at HCA
Google awards record $12 mn to 700 bug researchers, Indian leads
