Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks smoking hot in stylish outfit; Ankit Gupta’s comment is making us go crazy

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was recently seen in Bigg Boss and was loved by all. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta especially grabbed a lot of headlines.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Priyanka was recently seen in Bigg Boss and was loved by all. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta especially grabbed a lot of headlines. The actress has a massive fan following who love to catch a glimpse of her pictures and posts.

Priyanka shared stunning pictures on her Instagram. She is seen wearing white outfit. She is totally killing in this look. Ankit Gupta also commented on her post saying, “Itni hot ladki allowed hi nhi hai”

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks smoking hot in stylish outfit below:

